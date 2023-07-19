July 19, 2023

Six heatstroke hospitalisations amidst soaring temperatures

Nicosia General Hospital

Six people are hospitalised with heatstroke, including one who is intubated, state health services organisation (Okypy) said on Wednesday as soaring temperatures continue.

After one patient was discharged, an 89-year-old individual was admitted at the Nicosia general, Okypy said.

This brings the total of hospitalized heatstroke patients to six in the government-controlled areas.

Four patients are treated at the Limassol general hospital and two in Nicosia, the announcement added.

On Sunday, a 90-year-old man died from heatrstoke after entering the public hospital in the capital.

A yellow weather warning was in force on Wednesday, the ninth such warning in the past six days for temperatures over 40C.

Heat-related emergencies have also been recorded in other countries, including Italy where officials reported that 15-25 per cent of all emergency admissions across the country were linked to the heat in this period.

