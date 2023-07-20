July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greens appeal for dog food after animal shelter fire

By Malia Chung00
feature antigoni back in 2009 when this photo was taken, cyprus poodles were a common sight in dog shelters

The Greens have announced on Wednesday that they will work to support Stray Haven, a dog shelter that burned down in Tuesday’s Giolou fire.

Collecting food to feed the dogs that were previously housed by Stray Haven, the Greens promised that they, as an animal action group, would “stand by the shelter’s volunteers, contributing to this effort” as best they could.

The shelter first put out a request for help on Tuesday when fires engulfed Stray Haven, tragically burning down the building and killing several of the dogs housed inside.

Fortunately, most of the dogs were rescued from the flames, as fire services responded quickly, assisting both the dogs and volunteers, who rushed back to rescue the animals inside.

The Greens ask animal-lovers to offer their own, individual support to the shelter, which will need to feed and house its dogs while Stray Haven is rebuilt.

They ask for food collections that are supporting the shelter and to drop donations off at your nearest Greens office. “Any and all help is appreciated,” the party says.

Nicosia: Perikleous 63, Strovolos office 102

Phone: 22518787

08:00 – 16:00

Limassol: 12 16th June 1943 Street, 1st floor, office 102

Phone: 25342661

07:45 – 13:00

Famagusta: Grigori Auxentiou 3, 5288 Paralimni

Phone: 23744975

08:00 – 14:00

Paphos: 106 Hellados Avenue, 8020 Paphos

Phone: 26911692

09:00 – 15:00

Larnaca: 157 Agia Faneromeni Avenue, Office 1, 6031 Larnaca

Phone: 24823966

08:00 – 16:00

 

Related Posts

President says current status quo cannot be Cyprus’ future, marking Turkish invasion anniversary

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Forest area burnt last year the smallest since 1960

Antigoni Pitta

President says will not engage in public confrontation games

Staff Reporter

Standing Rapporteur of the EP on the missing persons issue, to visit Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

New solar park to significantly curb airports’ CO₂ emissions

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign