July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca collecting donations for Greek fire victims

By Nick Theodoulou00
wildfire burns in mandra near athens
Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Larnaca municipality on Friday is organising a medicine and medical supply collection event to assist those suffering from the fires in Greece.

The municipality explained that it is working with the Lions Club to collect creams for burns, gauzes, bandages, painkillers, and other related products for the victims of the devastating fires in Greece.

The collection point will be at the municipality’s multipurpose centre on Faneromi Avenue 62, next to the Agios Lazaros primary school A, from 9am to 5pm.

The municipality directed those who are seeking further information to contact 99817979 and 99981145.

