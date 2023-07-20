July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ten-year-old girl dies in swimming pool in Paphos

By Elias Hazou00

A ten-year-old-girl drowned on Thursday in a swimming pool at a private residence in the Coral Bay area of Paphos.

According to the police, at around 4pm they received a call about a girl floating unconscious in a swimming pool at a villa.

Fire Department officers pulled the young girl out of the swimming pool. She had already expired.

State broadcaster CyBC identified the girl as a Russian national.

A spokesman for Paphos CID said she was in Cyprus on holiday with her mother.

The scene was cordoned off. A medical examiner was scheduled to carry out an autopsy.

 

