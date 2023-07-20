July 20, 2023

Trikomo battling water shortage

The village of Trikomo is currently suffering a water shortage, in part thanks to a construction and population boom in the area in recent years.

Multiple high-rise residential properties have been built in the area over the last few years, putting a strain on the existing resources and infrastructure.

The village’s mayor, Hasan Sadikoglu said the amount of water being allocated to the village by the north’s waterworks department is not enough, despite an increase this month.

The main problem areas are Long Beach, where most of the new construction projects have been undertaken, and the village of Trikomo itself, though Sadikoglu also mentioned that the villages of Krideia, Patriki, and Davlos have also recently suffered shortages.

He said that work is being done to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

