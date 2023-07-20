July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two men dead after semi-truck overturns on highway

By Nick Theodoulou0716
File photo

Police announced on Thursday that two men died after their semi-truck overturned on the Larnaca-Limassol highway by the Kofinou exit.

One of the two men was identified as 62-year-old Limassol resident Antonis Ktorides, whose family has been notified. The other was not named as the family has not yet been contacted, although he was detailed a German permanent resident of Cyprus.

The incident occurred at about 3:20pm on Wednesday when the 62-year-old driver of the semi-truck lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle initially struck the road railing but then hit a large road sign and overturned.

The two men were trapped in the vehicle and emergency responders freed them.

They were then taken to Nicosia general hospital where they were pronounced dead.

