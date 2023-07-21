July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusTurkeyUSA

US State Dept. sends clear message to Turkey about Cyprus solution

By Sarah Ktisti00
us state department
There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or any other nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department said

The US State Department on Friday expressed opposition to the partition solution promoted by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for Cyprus.

According to Cybc, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, responding to a question from the Athens News Agency, said Washington unwaveringly supports efforts to reunify the island into a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, for the benefit of all Cypriots, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also noted that Cyprus is an important partner of the United States in efforts to promote regional stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan has on numerous occasions reiterated Ankara’s position for a two-states solution for the island.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Friday rubbished reports that Turkey is set to return to the negotiating table to resume Cyprus problem talks.

Tatar said “it is impossible to establish negotiations in the near future”.

Tatar said Turkey supports his two-state solution policy and that the country will “always protect the Turkish Cypriot people”.

His comments came after reports surfaced that sources close to the Cyprus News Agency (Cna) believe that moves are being made to break the current deadlock on the Cyprus problem, with all sides set to take measures for talks to resume.

Related Posts

President to appoint advisor for the promotion of multiculturalism

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Hot weather sees hospitalisations for heat stroke

Sarah Ktisti

White House launches new pandemic office to be led by retired general

Reuters News Service

Firefighters protect homes in Polemi, blaze under control but authorities on alert for flare-ups

Sarah Ktisti

Labour minister to unveil plan for early retirement adjustment

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Many may die’ warns UN after end of Black Sea grain deal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign