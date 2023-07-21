July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus News Digest: How public transport is to become more appealing to the public

By Rosie Charalambous
Busesnew (4)

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • The Minister of Transport outlines his plans to improve public transport
  • The House legal committee prepares a bill to cover gaps in legislation for revenge porn

Also available HERE

 

