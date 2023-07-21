July 21, 2023

David Hunter found guilty of manslaughter

By Andria Kades06
david hunter, paphos court
David Hunter at Paphos criminal court for a previous hearing (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

After an arduous 19 months, David Hunter was on Friday found guilty of manslaughter.

The judge said there was no proof that Hunter had premeditated the murder, and as such, was found guilty of manslaughter.

The development relieves Hunter, now 75, of a life sentence in jail.

His lawyers hugged each other, embracing Hunter who shook their hands and thanked them.

Hunter appeared at Paphos criminal court looking harrowed and wearing all black. Close friends of Hunter and his former neighbours came to the hearing as a show of support.

His defence has argued this was a case of mercy killing, claiming his wife had begged him incessantly for weeks to end her life as she was suffering from her cancer diagnosis, that left her house-bound and depressed.

He previously told Paphos court he did what he felt he had to do, but rubbished the idea that it was pre-meditated.

His defence claimed he snapped in the moment, after watching his wife suffer and hearing her crying and begging for weeks, arguing this was a case of manslaughter.

Taking the stand at court two months ago, he said “I would never in a million years taken my wife’s life if she hadn’t asked me. She wasn’t just my wife she was my best friend.”

