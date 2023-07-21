July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters protect homes in Polemi, blaze under control but authorities on alert for flare-ups

By Sarah Ktisti00
assets gallery 3379 46217
Homes in Polemi were saved thanks to the immediate intervention by the fire brigade, meanwhile, firefighters remain on alert in case of any flare-ups due to strong winds.

Firefighters in Paphos safeguarded homes from a fire that broke out on Friday near the community of Polemi in Paphos.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (Cna), local’s homes were saved thanks to the immediate intervention by the fire brigade, meanwhile, firefighters remain on alert in case of any flare-ups due to strong winds.

Meanwhile, authorities said the fire is manageable and there are no active fronts.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis, in a post on Twitter, said that the fire broke out near a residential area, but the houses were protected due to the immediate intervention of the firefighting forces.

“A patrolling aircraft made the first drop, while the fire stations of the city and district of Paphos responded with five fire trucks to extinguish the fire,” Kettis said.

He noted that three firefighting aircraft, two helicopters and one aircraft were activated.

He said that ground forces are being reinforced with a fire truck and nine people from the forestry department. The island’s game reserve also assisted in the extinguishing work with two portable fire brigades.

Kettis said the fire is manageable and there are no active fronts, with firefighting forces securing the perimeter and doing the final extinguishing.

However, Kettis noted that strong winds have meant that the fire brigade is on alert for flare-ups.

The fire burned a total area of four hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation. The causes will be investigated in cooperation with the police.

Related Posts

Labour minister to unveil plan for early retirement adjustment

Nikolaos Prakas

Education minister holds reception for Pancyprian exam high achievers

Tom Cleaver

Interior minister urges cooperation in migrant repatriation

Nick Theodoulou

Israeli national’s yellow slip revocation depends on landowners winning court case

Nikolaos Prakas

Man arrested in north for smuggling drugs from Republic

Tom Cleaver

Turkey-north consular assistance agreement signed

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign