July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol traffic camera network expands with four new cameras

The traffic camera network is being further expanded as from Monday Limassol is set to have a further four cameras in operation.

The police announced on Friday that the cameras to become operational from next week are at the intersection of Makarios Avenue with Despinas and Nikos Pattichis and Archbishop Leontiou.

The police reiterated that there are also 20 mobile camera units operational daily throughout the government-controlled areas.

The announcement comes just a month after six new cameras were installed in Nicosia.

They are along the length of two throughways, specifically, three at the traffic-light controlled junctions of Strovolos Avenue and Machairas Street, and another three at the intersections of Arch. Makarios, Spyros Kyprianou and Digeni Akrita Avenues.

