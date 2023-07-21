July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided IslandNews

Metsola: Cyprus safer because it is in the EU

By Tom Cleaver00
newly elected president of the european parliament roberta metsola attends a news conference in strasbourg
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that Cyprus is safer because it is a member of the European Union.

“Since its accession to the EU in 2004, Cyprus is today a safer country precisely because it is a member of the European family”, she said.

She added that “Europe will never be whole so long as Cyprus remains divided. The division of an EU member state is not only a matter concerning Cyprus, but a European matter”.

Speaking on how the Cyprus problem can be resolved, she said “Europe must use the experience it has in bringing people together. The only way to reunite the island of Cyprus and its people is through communication, diplomacy and negotiation”.

“The only way is towards a sovereign European state, a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation under the auspices of the UN peace process and in a manner consistent with our European values”, she said.

Related Posts

First commercial flight departs north’s new airport terminal

Tom Cleaver

Four-year-old in hospital with fractured skull after balcony fall

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Forum to focus on transparency — Turkish Cypriot speakers to take part

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s Weather: Hot, above 40C inland, yellow warning in place

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Demetriou says parliament will promote issue of missing persons

Marko Ljubicic
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign