July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mother arrested after child found dead in pool

By Tom Cleaver01
pool death
Photo source: CNA

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a pool on Thursday afternoon has been arrested after she was found drunk and unconscious at the scene.

The woman, who is 42 years old and was visiting Cyprus from Russia, is currently being held at the Paphos general hospital, where she is being treated after suffering a panic attack. She has been arrested on suspicion of causing death due to a thoughtless and reckless act.

The mother and daughter had been staying in a villa in the Coral Bay area of Paphos since July 15.

The mother had reportedly invited guests to the villa, who arrived to find her unconscious and her daughter at the bottom of the pool.

The emergency services were called and the child was pulled from the pool by the fire brigade, while her mother, still unconscious, was taken to hospital.

An autopsy is expected on Friday, while the police’s investigations into the case are ongoing.

