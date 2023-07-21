July 21, 2023

Nicosia heat shelter to remain open for second weekend

The heat shelter in Nicosia will remain open for a second successive weekend.

The shelter, which is located at the municipal multipurpose centre near the Famagusta Gate in the walled city, has been opened to provide those who need it with a place to keep cool during the hottest parts of the day.

The shelter will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 6pm, is air conditioned, and has refreshments.

It first opened at the beginning of the Cleon heatwave on July 13.

