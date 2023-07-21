July 21, 2023

Nicosia suburbs wake up to power cuts

By Tom Cleaver00
Swathes of Nicosia woke up without electricity on Friday morning after power cuts hit the districts of Strovolos and Latsia.

According to the Electricity authority (EAC), the morning’s first power cut began at 5.46am in the Ayios Vasileios neighbourhood of Strovolos, while the Stavros neighbourhood lost power at 6.41am. The power cut in Latsia began at 7.48am.

The EAC said the power cuts were caused by “damage” in the system, and electricity returned to all the affected areas by 10am.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the EAC for clarification and comment.

