July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest two in drugs case investigation

By Tom Cleaver00
Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man on Thursday evening as part of an ongoing drugs case investigation.

According to the police, a small amount of cannabis was found in the house in which the pair both live, as well as €5,095, large amounts of foreign currency, multiple phones and sim cards, balaclavas, gloves, and a fake gun.

The pair were taken into custody to facilitate investigations, while the police also said that there was an existing arrest warrant against the 33-year-old for a case involving over two kilograms of methamphetamine.

