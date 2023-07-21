July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Turkish vice president accidentally posts Eoka photo to social media

By Tom Cleaver01
eoka fighters, 1974

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz committed a social media faux pas on Thursday when he accompanied a celebratory tweet regarding the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus with a photograph of Eoka B fighters.

The photograph was taken on April 23, 1964, in the St Hilarion area, where Eoka B fighters paraded a Turkish flag they captured on top of a hill. It appears Yilmaz or one of his advisers mistook this for a photograph of Turkish Cypriots.

Screenshot of the now-deleted tweet

After the mistake was pointed out, the tweet was deleted, and Yilmaz tweeted a new message without a photograph.

This is not the first time that this photograph has been mistaken for one of Turkish Cypriots. Last August, the north’s state lottery sold lottery tickets emblazoned with the photograph in the belief that it pictured Turkish Cypriot resistance fighters from the village of Kokkina.

A furore ensued once the error was pointed out, culminating in the lottery’s director, Osman Uzun resigning.

