July 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire near houses in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou00
fire 3
File photo

Aircraft and firefighters from different services responded to a fire that broke out near a residential area in Koilani, Limassol on Saturday evening.

The blaze broke out around 5.30pm on dry grass and wild vegetation as well as trees, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a tweet.

He added that personnel from the fire service, forestry department, civil defence and volunteers from SupportCY are at the scene.

Four aircraft are also participating in the efforts to put out the blaze, Kettis said.

