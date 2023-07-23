July 23, 2023

Annual impact of Turkey’s economic embargo on RoC at 1% of Cyprus GDP

The impact of Turkey’s economic embargo on the Republic of Cyprus amounts to around one percentage point of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually.

According to the data collected by CNA, the biggest economic impact from the embargo imposed by Turkey, was on the shipping sector that amounts to 0.3 percentage points of the GDP.

As regards the tourism sector, as a whole, which includes the embargo on Cypriot airlines, the effects amount to just 0.1 percentage point of the GDP.

The remaining 0.6% of the impact concerns the Financial Services, Agricultural Exports, the Construction and Communications sectors.

One percentage point of GDP corresponded in 2022 to around €250 million, given the 2022 GDP of €27 billion (current prices – preliminary estimates).

For example, in the shipping sector the economic impact amounts to approximately €75 million, while in the tourism sector around €25 million.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

