July 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusWorld

Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral postponed due to Netanyahu’s surgery

By Staff Reporter0145
israeli designate prime minister benjamin netanyahu attends a session at the plenum at the knesset, israel's parliament in jerusalem
Benjamin Netanyahu

Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral meeting has been postponed after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery over the weekend, it emerged on Sunday.

The Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, as sources told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Nicosia was cancelled.

According to Israeli and international reports, Netanyahu underwent surgery on Saturday.

The same sources told CNA that Netanyahu’s visit to Cyprus has been cancelled and therefore the trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel scheduled for July 26 has been postponed.

Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba hospital on Saturday to have a pacemaker inserted, a week after he was rushed to the same health centre with vertigo.

The hospital said after the surgery that the Israeli prime minister’s health was “good” and that he would remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Stroke patient who waited for hours at A&E ‘receiving full medical care’ says Okypy

Gina Agapiou

UK band The 1975 cancels Indonesia, Taiwan shows after Malaysia LGBT controversy

Reuters News Service

Documentary festival announces this year’s line-up

Eleni Philippou

Annual impact of Turkey’s economic embargo on RoC at 1% of Cyprus GDP

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Five dead after heavy rains in eastern China, crops damaged in northeast

Reuters News Service

Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces mass evacuations

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign