July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Burglary suspect caught following tip-off from Paphos resident

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old burglary suspect in Paphos.

According to the police the arrest was made after a tip-off from a member of the public who reported he had noticed two hooded and masked suspects, checking inside parked cars with torches.

Police went to the scene at Alexandrou Papagou Street where they intercepted the 31-year-old, wearing hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask around 2am.

During the check, police found the suspect in possession of burglary tools, a glove, and a torch, as a result of which he was arrested for evident offences.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody for possession of burglary tools with intent to commit theft, while investigations continue.

