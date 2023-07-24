July 24, 2023

Dead turtle found wıth 500 grams of plastic in digestive system

Tom Cleaver
Some of the plastic found inside the dead turtle

A sea turtle which died off the coast of Cyprus was found to have more than 500 grams of plastic in its digestive system.

The turtle died after becoming entangled in a fishing net, and was handed over to the Society for the protection of turtles (Spot), the north’s turtle protection charity.

Spot performed a necropsy on the turtle, and found more than 378 pieces of plastic material, amounting to more than 500 grams, in its digestive system.

 

