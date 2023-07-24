July 24, 2023

Hotel in Ayia Napa evacuated due to chlorine leak

A hotel in Ayia Napa was evacuated on Monday morning after a chlorine leak occurred in its basement, the fire services said.

The fire brigade responded to the incident alongside a team of chemical experts, all in full protective clothing.

They learnt that the leak was caused by maintenance works being done in the hotel’s swimming pool’s underground engine room.

Two people working on the site were taken to Famagusta general hospital as a precaution.

Speaking, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said that there is no cause for concern and that the situation in under control.

