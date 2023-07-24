July 24, 2023

Police investigating suspected car arson in Geroskipou

A fire broke out at dawn on Monday in a parked vehicle in Geroskipou.

The car was parked outside the owner’s apartment building. The fire was extinguished by the Paphos fire service, before it spread to any other vehicles.

According to the police, from the preliminary examinations it appears that this was a malicious act, and an investigation has been launched to establish the exact causes of the blaze.

