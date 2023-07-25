July 25, 2023

Fireworks that started wedding fire were illegal

wedding fire
The blaze at the wedding in Lofou over the weekend

Fireworks used at a wedding that started a fire over the weekend had not been given the relevant licence, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the use of the fireworks “was illegal and no permit was issued by the competent authority, which is the mining service”.

Only those who get permission in advance from the service can use fireworks.

“As per the existing legislation, the process of obtaining permits for fireworks prioritises public and environmental safety, while ensuring their correct handling and discharge,” the ministry said, adding that the fireworks used during the wedding reception were examined by officials of the mines service.

The service constantly updates the schedule of authorised fireworks on its website to keep the public informed and especially during the summer months, when the risk of wildfires is high.

Following the instructions of the agriculture minister, the ministry is now working on a bill that would see a €10,000 fine introduced for people using fireworks without having obtained an authorisation.

The fire department was called to intervene when fireworks thrown during a wedding reception in the village of Lofou on Saturday caused a small fire and some panic among guests.

Fire department spokesperson Andreas Kettis said the fireworks lit at the wedding in Lofou were a cause for concern not just for people, but also for buildings and premises. He added, however, that no one was injured.

