Justice minister joins calls for firework clampdown

Justice Minister Anna Procopiou on Tuesday vowed to increase fines and penalties against people guilty of causing fires, with special emphasis on those using fireworks “dangerously and irresponsibly”.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, she said that using fireworks in the current climate conditions should be avoided at all costs.

“We need to act responsibly and avoid taking unnecessary risks, such as using fireworks,” Procopiou said, adding that the justice ministry is considering increasing fines for people using fireworks without securing a permit.

The governmental mines service publishes a daily list of events that were granted permission to use fireworks on its website.

“Observing with great concern the tangible impacts of climate change, especially the increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfires, and mindful of the catastrophic consequences that wildfires have caused in our country in recent years, the government places the continuous evaluation and reinforcement of fire protection among its top priorities,” Procopiou said.

She then underlined the importance of strengthening the operations of the ‘Neighbourhood Watch Programme’ to include matters related to fire safety.

The programme was established in 2011 and currently has around 118,000 members registered.

“The ‘Neighbourhood Watch Programme’ has been a fundamental pillar of our community since its establishment in 2011 and has played a crucial role in the crime prevention sector,” she said.

“Its potential help in matters related to fires safety will be instrumental in preventing and tackling wildfires and their devastating consequences.

She further emphasised that the contribution of the observers will be pivotal in preventing and tackling the serious issue of devastating wildfires.

Procopiou called on registered members of the programme to join forces with the fire service and the forestry department, “not only for the timely detection and reporting of fires but also to provide information about potential erroneous or suspicious human activities, which unfortunately remain the primary cause of wildfires.”

“Our goal is to develop a multi-dimensional approach in line with other EU countries, encompassing both prevention and timely information to facilitate the immediate response of relevant authorities, as well as fostering the continuous commitment communities and municipalities.”

Moreover, Procopiou underlined the importance of the programme’s contribution in ensuring protection from all forms of risks.

“Fire safety needs to be everyone’s priority and needs to start from people’s own neighbourhoods, where, for example, the use of fireworks needs to be reported immediately in order to prevent further incidents,” she said.

“The justice ministry will continue to actively promote the expansion of the ‘Neighbourhood Watch Programme’ evaluating it and revising it to ensure its constant enhancement, making it more effective and responsive to the demands of our society.”