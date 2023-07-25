July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol fire extinguished, two hectares burned

By Staff Reporter00
fire limassol
Photo source: CNA

Two hectares of land were burned in a fire that broke out on Monday night in the vicinity of ​​Kapileio in the Limassol district.

According to the forestry department, the fire broke out around 7.15pm and was brought under complete control an hour later.

Twenty-five firefighters from the forestry department, with seven fire engines, nine from the fire service, with four engines, two people from the game service with one small engine, and another vehicle from the Kapileio community with volunteers, participated in the extinguishing operation.

The fire was fully brought under control by 8.15pm after burning through two hectares of scrublands. 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Fire in ‘heart of Paphos forest’ under control

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cabbies’ impromptu airport coffeeshop gives ‘a bad impression’

Nick Theodoulou

Centre inaugurated for adult survivors of child sexual abuse

Andria Kades

Situation improving in Dervenochoria where Cypriot mission operating

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Shipping challenges high on agenda with EU ambassadors

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign