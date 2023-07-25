July 25, 2023

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis will be visiting Cyprus on Wednesday, in his first official trip since his re-election.

Mitsotakis is slated to have a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides, with the Cyprus problem being high on the agenda, along with Euro-Turkey developments, bilateral developments, regional matters and migration.

Upon his arrival, the Greek premier will head straight to the Tomb of Makedonitissa, where he will lay a wreath and sign the visitors’ book.

Mitsotakis will then pay a visit to the imprisoned graves.

He is then set to be officially received at the presidential palace for his meeting with Christodoulides. Statements to the press will follow.

Mitsotakis will conclude his visit with a meeting with Cyprus’ Archbishop Georgios, before he travels back to Athens.

 

