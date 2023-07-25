July 25, 2023

Waste collectors to protest saying understaffing puts their lives in danger

Paphos’ waste collectors will hold strike on Monday over the old fleet vehicles and ‘serious understaffing’ of the service which puts their ‘lives in danger’.

The workers decided to stage a 24-hour strike after repeated warnings to the Paphos municipality to address a series of issues.

They called for the gradual replacement of the outdated waste collection vehicles and complained about the serious understaffing of the service.

“We have found that in recent days, crews have been staffed with only one worker, which puts their lives in immediate danger.

“Staff have no choice but to take measures to protect themselves,” the announcement by the trade unions representing the professionals said.

The statement apologised to the public for any inconvenience, stressing that they had no other choice.

