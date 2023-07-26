Cypriot author shares new perspective on fulfilment for professionals

‘Relentless pursuit for success can lead to a sense of emptiness’

The ceaseless pursuit of success does not come without drawbacks, potentially resulting in business professionals, among other people, feeling empty and unfulfilled, according to Cypriot author Philippos Aristotelous.

Aristotelous is a lawyer and an accomplished business strategist, coach, and author with more than twenty years of diverse experience.

Recently, he spoke to the Cyprus Mail about his newfound perspective, as well as the book that resulted from the insight he has accrued from his many exploits.

Nowadays, he advises organisations on business culture, human capital development, and organisational agility.

As a business consultant and coach, he helps individuals and companies enhance their performance and workplace engagement by aligning with core values.

As mentioned above, Aristotelous is a published author of books on employee engagement and happiness, and his client base includes prominent organisations in various sectors.

Apart from his professional achievements, he is also an established songwriter and resides in Limassol with his family.

What inspired you to write The MARVEL of Happiness and delve into the topic of living a fuller life?

The inspiration for writing The MARVEL of Happiness came naturally to me after I left my legal career in 2018. It was a time when I finally had the freedom and peace of mind to reflect on my life, identify moments of genuine happiness and fulfilment, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. This book is not only a culmination of my 20 years in the professional services field but also a reflection of my personal experiences, insights, and extensive research into the contemporary search for the ‘good life.’

MARVEL, which stands for Meaning, Autonomy, Relatedness, Values, Experience, and Learning, encapsulates my proposition for the core principles that guide this exploration of happiness and living a fuller life.

I’m excited to share that The MARVEL of Happiness is now in its second edition, which has been substantially expanded and upgraded. Building upon the foundation of the first edition, this new edition delves even deeper into the principles, stories, and lessons that guide us toward living a fuller and more fulfilling life offering a plethora of new sections, insights and diagrams.

Why do you think many business professionals, ostensibly successful in their fields, seem to feel unfulfilled or unhappy? How can your book help them in this regard?

In today’s fast-paced and achievement-oriented world, many business professionals prioritise success above all else. While success can provide certain benefits, it often comes at the expense of other important aspects of life, such as relationships and personal well-being. The relentless pursuit of success can lead to a lack of fulfilment and a sense of emptiness.

My book addresses this issue by challenging the conventional notions of happiness and success. It encourages readers to reevaluate their priorities, explore their values, and find meaning in their lives beyond external achievements.

By incorporating the MARVEL principles, business professionals and all individuals alike can gain a deeper understanding of what truly brings happiness and fulfilment, allowing them to create a more balanced and holistic approach to their personal and professional lives.

By offering practical insights, thought-provoking stories, and evidence-based strategies, The MARVEL of Happiness provides a roadmap for business professionals to navigate the complexities of life, find genuine happiness, and create a more fulfilling and meaningful existence.

Can you give us a brief overview of the seven deadly myths that you explore in your book and how they hinder the pursuit of happiness?

In The MARVEL of Happiness, I explore seven deadly myths that, I believe, hinder the pursuit of happiness.

These myths include the belief that money, success or fame lead to happiness; that happiness requires grandiose and elusive goals; that happiness is a specific entity; that happiness is living every day as if it were your last; and that happiness is the next thing you buy.

These myths hinder the pursuit of happiness because, I assert, they offer false promises – fallacies that perpetuate misconceptions about what truly brings fulfilment and joy in life. By debunking these myths, readers can gain a deeper understanding of the factors that contribute to genuine happiness.

How do you integrate insights from philosophy, psychology, and personal experience to provide a deeper understanding of happiness?

In The MARVEL of Happiness, I integrate insights from philosophy, psychology, and personal experience to provide a comprehensive and multidimensional understanding of happiness.

Drawing from philosophical principles, I explore the nature of happiness, the importance of meaning and values, the vital link between social connection and well-being, the significance of personal autonomy, the interplay between tradition and individual freedom, safety and adventure, and structure and creativity –in a yin and yang fashion.

From psychology, I delve into the realm of cognitive biases, filters, and emotions that shape our perception of happiness and life at large. Lastly, I incorporate a plethora of personal anecdotes, stories and experiences to illustrate real-life examples aiming to connect these concepts to readers’ contemporary lives, making the exploration of happiness relatable and practical.

Could you share one or two thought-provoking stories from your book that highlight the MARVEL principles and their impact on achieving holistic well-being?

In my book, I weave together a rich tapestry of thought-provoking stories that encompass a wide range of experiences. As such, singling out specific stories at the expense of others is really hard! At moments, you will delve into the wisdom of stoic philosophers and encounter heartwarming stories about children.

You will also explore snippets of positive psychology and even encounter a gripping tale of a nighttime brawl. The book incorporates a plethora of references to experts and presents real and relevant anecdotes.

What sets it apart in my view is the continual shift from profound ideas to contemporary happenings, making the reading experience truly unique. Each story contributes to the book’s breadth and depth, offering valuable insights and inspiring readers to pursue a more fulfilling and joyful life.