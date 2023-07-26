Larnaca drugs arrest

July 26, 2023

Police in Larnaca arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for illegal possession of property and narcotics.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Haris Hadjiyiasemi, officers stopped the man, who was riding a scooter, on Kalogera Street in the early hours of the morning for a routine check.

They found that the 30-year-old was found carrying a backpack containing a foldable knife, a transparent nylon bag allegedly containing crystal meth, as well as several mobile phones, wallets, foreign banknotes and credit cards.

All items were confiscated by the police, and the man was immediately arrested and taken to the Larnaca central police station.

He is currently in custody awaiting his remand, while police are attempting to verify the ownership of the confiscated items.

