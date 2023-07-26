July 26, 2023

Limassol Beach Sports Centre extends free use due to high demand

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Due to the overwhelming demand from the public, the Limassol municipality has decided to extend the free use of the Beach Sports Centre for an additional month. The centre was inaugurated in early July.

“Due to increased public demand, the municipality has is extending the period during which people have the opportunity to engage in sports at the modern facilities of the centre, free of charge until August 31,” the municipality statement said.

The centre cost approximately €400,000 of which €122,000 has been paid by the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO).

The Beach Sports Centre boasts a total of three beach volleyball and beach tennis courts, which can be converted into a beach football court.

Aside from the centre, the municipality, as Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said around a month ago, also plans to create two skateboard parks, one in Ayios Nikolaos and one in Zakaki, as well as an archery centre in the area of the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre.

