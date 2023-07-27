July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Global terrorismMiddle EastWorld

Bomb blast kills several people at shrine near Syrian capital -state media

By Reuters News Service025
people stand near a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb blast, outside the sayeda zeinab shrine city south of the syrian capital damascus
People stand near a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb blast, outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus

A bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, killing several people and wounding others, Syrian state media reported.

A reporter for Syrian state television said a preliminary death toll indicated as many as six people may have died. The station broadcast footage of the charred front of a car.

One resident told Reuters he heard a loud blast around 5:30 p.m. (1430 GMT), after which security forces sealed off the area.

It was the second attack this week at the shrine. Two people were wounded in a separate blast on Tuesday. It is high season for the shrine as Shi’ite Muslims flock there to mark the mourning period of Ashura.

Sayeda Zeinab – the granddaughter of the Prophet Mohammad – is venerated by Shi’ites and her shrine is a site of mass pilgrimage for Shi’ites from across the world. It has also been a magnet for Shi’ite militiamen in Syria.

Both Iran and the Tehran-allied Lebanese group Hezbollah have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in 2011.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on Thursday. The Islamic State group has claimed previous attacks on the site. One attack in 2017 killed at least 40 people.

Related Posts

Rwandan forces crossed Congolese border, Congo’s army says

Reuters News Service

Ukraine recaptures Staromaiorske village in southeast – video posted by Zelenskiy (Update)

Reuters News Service

EU borders may be closed if Wagner group incidents happen, Poland says

Reuters News Service

Trump lawyers meet with US special counsel as second indictment looms

Reuters News Service

North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister

Reuters News Service

Egypt announces emergency moves to tackle power shortages

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign