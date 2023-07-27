July 27, 2023

Nicosia municipality identifies seven unsafe buildings

Nicosia municipality said on Thursday it has identified seven buildings deemed unsafe for habitation, urging the owners to take immediate remedial steps.

The buildings in question are inside what are termed as Special Character Areas – typically areas with listed buildings or archaeological finds.

The buildings deemed dangerous are located at: Loukis Akritas street, Nikokreontos street, the Ayioi Omoloyites parish, Costis Palamas street, and Onasagorou street.

In a statement, the municipality said the owners of these buildings must immediately contact the municipality’s technical service at 22797484 and “proceed with taking all the necessary steps to end the hazard.”

If the owners fail to comply, the municipality said that by law its officers can enter the premises at any time and without prior notice, impose an administrative fine of up to €20,000 and/or report the case to the police as a criminal offence.

