July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

North’s airport grinds to halt after passenger unplugs Wi-Fi router

By Tom Cleaver0483
a security guard stands in front of the ercan airport
Tymbou (Ercan) airport

The north’s Ercan (Tymbou) airport ground to a halt for a short period on Thursday after its internet connection was lost.

Operations resumed shortly afterwards when repair teams figured out that the internet had gone out after a passenger unplugged the airport’s Wi-Fi router to charge their phone.

Today’s hiccough is the latest in a number for the airport’s new terminal, which was plagued by power cuts in its first few days of service after being opened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month.

