July 27, 2023

Victim of road accident in Geri identified

By Andria Kades00
A 61-year-old man who died after his car overturned in Nicosia last week has been identified as Ion Bordei, police said on Thursday.

Officers are trying to decipher the conditions which led to his car flipping over and bursting into flames on Saturday, July 22. He was driving on Glafkos Clerides avenue in Geri towards Kalamon avenue, where he lost control of his car which overturned and slammed into the shoulder of the road.

Remains of Bordei, a Romanian national who is a permanent resident of Cyprus, were found in his vehicle which was engulfed in flames after the accident.

DNA testing identified him using his remains and other evidence.

Police has made an appeal to the public that anyone with more information can contact Nicosia traffic police at 22802023, the citizens line at 1460 or any police station.

