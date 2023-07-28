July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Ayia Napa holds festival of traditional flavours

By Eleni Philippou00
traditionalflavors

Bringing a taste of local fun to the heart of the buzzing Ayia Napa centre is the fifth edition of the Ayia Napa Festival of Traditional Flavors. On August 4, 5, and 6, a series of performances, events and exhibitions will take place, highlighting the island’s riches.

An opening ceremony at 8pm will welcome visitors, addressed by Education Minister Athena Michaelidou and Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannetou. Two music and dance performances will follow at the central square featuring local musicians and folklore dance groups.

Throughout the festival, visitors will be able to taste local food inspired by grandmothers’ recipes, browse stalls that will feature authentic traditional Cypriot products and dishes and watch live craft demonstrations such as knife making, chair binding and basket weaving.

The second day of the festival will begin at 7.30pm and will feature three performances. Two will be traditional dance and music shows by local groups and the third will include traditional Greek and folklore music as well as contemporary songs.

August 6 will include Cypriot dances and live music and a concert by the Greek artist Babis Tsertou and the local singer Frederiki Tombazou who will be accompanied by the group Asma. And all of that, with free entry.

 

5th Ayia Napa Festival of Traditional Flavors

3-day festival with performances, local food and crafts. August 4-6. Ayia Napa Central Square. Tel:23-816307. www.ayianapa.org.cy

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Two men arrested for possession of burglary tools in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Suspect arrested for forged documents at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter

Economic climate in Cyprus deteriorates in July 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President has hopes for CMP meeting with TC leader

Iole Damaskinos

Missing: Teen absent from home in Nicosia

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign