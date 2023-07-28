July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Global terrorismMiddle EastWorld

Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks on Shi’ite shrine near Damascus

By Reuters News Service00
islamic state
File photo: A member loyal to the Islamic State waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014

Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Sayeda Zeinab shrine south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed several people and wounded others, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It also claimed responsibility for another attack that took place at the same shrine earlier this week in which two people were wounded. It is high season for the shrine as Shi’ite Muslims flock there to mark the mourning period of Ashura.

Related Posts

White House says deeply concerned by Niger events, cooperation at risk

Reuters News Service

Russia has not offered UN World Food Programme free grain

Reuters News Service

G20 nations fail to agree on emission reduction targets at talks

Reuters News Service

African Union chair: Putin’s grain offer not enough, Ukraine ceasefire needed

Reuters News Service

Niger coup leaders dissolve gov, declare Tiani head of state

Reuters News Service

Kyiv says Qatar will provide it with $100 mln in humanitarian aid

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign