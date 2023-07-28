July 28, 2023

More than 4,000 repatriations so far this year

The Aliens and migration service announced on Friday that more than 4,000 third country nationals have been repatriated this year so far.

According to official figures, this represents more than 85 per cent of the total number of arrivals of irregular migrants during the same period.

“The police continues to focus its efforts on maximising the number of repatriations of third-country nationals in coordination with other competent services”, a statement said.

The police announced that a total of 29 third country nationals were repatriated on flights from Larnaca airport on Thursday and Friday.

