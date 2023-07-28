New conscripts sworn in in ceremonies across country

Ceremonies have been held across the country to swear in the latest intake of conscripts into the National guard.
In Nicosia, a large-scale swearing in ceremony was held at the Makarios Stadium, aattended by defence minister Michalis Giorgallas.
At the ceremony, he said “realising the responsibility and duty we as the Greeks of Cyprus have towards our homeland and history, I officially welcome you to the National guard and convey to you the sincere feelings of happiness of the state, for your conscious decision to serve your term”.
He commended their decision “to swear loyalty to the motherland and undertake the sacred duty and obligation to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus”.
“Serving in the National guard is a great honour and obligation for everyone. Be proud of the opportunity you are given to defend the freedom and security of your homeland”, he said.
Addressing the parents of the young conscripts, he said “your children will dedicate a significant part of their lives in the service of the country and together with us you will support them during their term of service”.
“I want to assure you that your children, as long as their military service lasts, will also be our children. We will try for the National guard to be a second family for all our national guardsmen. Rest assured that we will ensure that they are completely safe during their tenure”, he said.
National guard chief Dimokritos Zervakis also spoke at the ceremony, saying “every day our eyes are on Pentadaktylos, Morphou and Varosia, our desire and goal is to see the Cypriot land free. We are all committed to this sacred cause”.
“The Republic of Cyprus entrusts you with the uniform and coat of arms of the Greek Cypriot soldier and expects you to honour your oath with dedication and conscientiousness,” he added.
He told the conscripts that they are entering a different environment and a new way of life with rules and moral laws. He added that they must adapt quickly and exhibit absolute obedience and conscious discipline.
Meanwhile, House speaker Annita Demetriou attended a parallel ceremony in Larnaca, greeting the new conscripts.