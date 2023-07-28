July 28, 2023

Social media outrage over mobile camera van parked in disabled parking bay

By Sarah Ktisti01
mobile camera, speed van in disabled parking

Photographs showing a van operating as a mobile traffic camera parked in a disabled parking spot sparked outrage on social media as commenters decried double standards.

The photo, circulating over the past 24 hours, shows a vehicle belonging to the company that operates the mobile traffic cameras parked in the restricted parking spot.

Disgruntled social media users were quick to condemn the photo, which was circulated on social media platform Instagram and Facebook but were also quite creative with their thoughts on the issue.

The user who posted that photo said: This picture was sent to me today. If anyone knows the person who took it out, ask them to go to the nearest police station and file a complaint!

Meanwhile, other users lined up to give their pounds’ worth. One user who saw the post simply put: “This is Cyprus. Hopeless…”

Another suggested that the police would say the photo was a fake.

One angry user said: “Unbelievable how much they love their work even breaking the law in a disabled parking lot, I truly congratulate them, they should be ashamed!”

While another user detailed another incident: “The other today one of them [van] was being driven on the pavement on Kyrenia Avenue and almost went inside the customer’s shop.”

