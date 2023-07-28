July 28, 2023

Suspect arrested for forged documents at Paphos airport

Police on Thursday arrested a person for forgery and impersonation at Paphos airport.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, the suspect presented a French identity card at the departures desk at 5pm, intending to travel to that country. 

Airport personnel became suspicious and the document was determined to be forged while upon interrogation the suspected person allegedly admitted their true identity.

Police arrested and took into custody the suspect for impersonation and forgery.

