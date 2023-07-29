July 29, 2023

First ferry to leave Larnaca later on Saturday

The first Larnaca-Piraeus ferry sets sail on Saturday with over 4,000 tickets having been booked already.

Speaking at an event before the boat’s departure at 6:30pm, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said that the coastal resort now has no reason to be envious of any other European city.

The Cyprus-Greece ferry service was revived last year with Limassol serving as the only such transport hub, but this year Larnaca was also added to the schedule.

The 4,300 reservations made for the journey mean it is almost fully booked. In addition over 1,700 vehicles are due to make the journey.

There will be 16 crossings to and from Greece with the final route to be taken on September 1.

During its first season about 7,500 travellers used the ferry, which also transported 2,500 cars.

Officials have said that it proved particularly popular with students who sought to take or bring back more belongings from abroad as it is cheaper and easier than via airplane.

The ferry has also been praised as an important tool for those fearful of flying, offering them an alternative way of travelling abroad.

The first ferry trip between Cyprus and Greece in 21 years took place in June last year, dropping anchor in the Greek port of Piraeus, having departed from Limassol.

