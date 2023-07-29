July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Human rights should not be violated by solution’

By Nick Theodoulou00
georgios2
Archbishop Georgios

The Greek Cypriot side should resist solutions to the Cyprus problem which would violate the human rights of its people, Archbishop Georgios said on Saturday.

The recently-elected archbishop also said that Turkey has a well-planned agenda in Cyprus, but that Ankara would withdraw if the necessary players pressured it to do so.

He sought to warn the Greek Cypriot side that constant concessions on the matter provide the perfect alibi for foreign powers to not exert the required pressure “on those responsible for the tragedy”.

