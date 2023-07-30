July 30, 2023

Public opinion: Is it hotter than it used to be? (video)

By Theo Panayides0183
nicosia

After a heatwave of 10 straight days with 40-plus temperatures, we asked people on the streets of Nicosia if the summer heat really is worse now than it was in the past.

