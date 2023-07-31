July 31, 2023

Arrest in Paphos for water panel and boiler theft

Police on Sunday arrested two men in Paphos for a case of burglary and theft and causing malicious damage.

The arrest of the two men, aged 24, was preceded by a complaint from a resident that two persons had entered a house and stolen two water heater panels and a boiler.

Police arrested the two 24-year-olds on the basis of court warrants and they were taken into custody while the Stroumbi Police Station investigates.

