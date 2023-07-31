July 31, 2023

Wizz Air celebrates six millionth Larnaca passenger

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air celebrated its six millionth passenger to either take off from or land at Larnaca airport on Monday.

The airline gave a travel voucher to the passenger and said “this achievement indicates the company’s commitment to providing affordable, high-quality travel opportunities to its passengers”.

Wizz Air has operated out of Larnaca airport since 2010 and flies from the airport to destinations in Europe and the Middle East.

