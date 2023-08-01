August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Bilateral relations underlined on Jordan trip (video)

By Tom Cleaver029
ΠτΔ – Άφιξη και επίσημη τελετή υπο

Bilateral relations were underlined on Tuesday as President Nikos Christodoulides met Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman.

Christodoulides arrived at the Al Husseiniya palace at around midday and was received by the King.

“The warm and strong relations between our countries at all levels is something we are all proud of,” the king said after a private meeting in the presence of the Jordanian Crown prince Hussein.

“These meetings are easy for us, since we can examine only the few issues which need improvement,” he added.

“We are allies on a number of issues, and in your previous capacity [as foreign minister], you were a great ally for all of us in addressing the challenges of our region”.

ΠτΔ – Άφιξη και επίσημη τελετή υπο

The king described the private meeting as “a very good discussion”.

Christodoulides said he appreciates the role of both Jordan and its king “as a pillar of stability in our neighbourhood, a neighbourhood with many challenges, but also with promise”.

He added that the two countries “have excellent bilateral relations.

“I always enjoy discussions with you and your country’s foreign minister on regional developments. There are a number of issues which we will discuss, such as the Palestinian issue. You know our principled position on a two-state solution,” he said.

Speaking on the Syrian civil war and the ensuing refugee crisis, he said “I am aware of the burden Jordan has taken on with refugees and we believe the international community must do more to support Jordan on this purely humanitarian issue”.

He also said Cyprus “is the most ardent supporter” of strengthening relations between the European Union and Jordan.

He added that “I feel at home in Jordan”.

Christodoulides was in Jordan with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, and other governmental representatives.

On Wednesday he will visit Palestine.

 

Related Posts

Cyprus retail trade booms in June 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s July cartoons

CyprusMail

Emerging artists and more at Fengaros Festival

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus youth look at climate change

Eleni Philippou

Union warns of lifeguard shortage on Cyprus beaches

Tom Cleaver

More than 365 ways to withdraw cash without an ATM

Melissa Hekkers
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign