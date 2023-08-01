August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters who went to Greece return

By Andria Kades00
jordan firefighters

The Cypriot forestry department team deployed to Greece to help fight the raging fires was returning on Tuesday.

Two aircraft of the Air Tractor type, with a four-member crew and seven person ground staff for support had been part of the team sent to Greece, under orders from President Nikos Christodoulides, via the EU civil protection mechanism rescEU.

Forestry department spokesman Giorgos Constantinou said the team would be welcomed by the chief, as well as senior officials from the agriculture department.

The team was expected to arrive in two flights at around 1pm and 3pm.

Senior forestry official Stavros Mouhlis said the experience had been a major learning curve. The aircraft will be inspected after arriving at the Paphos base, and will then be deployed to Larnaca for the official welcoming event.

Meanwhile four Royal Jordanian Air Force helicopters that took part in the firefighting operations in Greece were hosted at the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos, as a stopover for refuelling and a short rest for their crews on Sunday.

Related Posts

Hellenic Bank CEO Oliver Gatzke steps down

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Third man arrested in Famagusta counterfeit banknotes case

Tom Cleaver

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Another day of 40C

Staff Reporter

Festival brings jazz to the West Coast

Eleni Philippou

‘We must work together’ Tatar tells Greek Cypriots

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign