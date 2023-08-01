August 1, 2023

Larnaca villages say can’t support both waste and asphalt plants

File photo: the waste treatment plant at Koshi

Larnaca officials on Tuesday gave the government an ultimatum: either the Koshi landfill stays or the asphalt plant. Both cannot coexist in the same area.

Refineries have left parts of Larnaca and “they brought us other industries in another part of the city. This cannot continue and we think it’s high time we react with strong measures, if our voice is not heard,” Aradippou mayor Evangelos Evangelides said.

The ultimatum to the government was made during a meeting at the Aradippou municipality in the morning, with Larnaca MPs, mayors and community leaders present.

Attendees jointly decided they will send a letter to President Nikos Christodoulides asking to meet, as the decision to relocate the Koshi landfill site is a political one.

“Last week, we met the agriculture minister and explained why we do not want the asphalt plant to be built in the area. We were not satisfied with his responses,” Evangelides noted.

“We have to give the government the option to either have the landfill in Koshi or have the asphalt plant. Both cannot exist in the same place,” he stressed.

Asked how long they would give the government, Evangelides said “it’s August now. We’ll give them a honeymoon period, and revert in mid-September.”

Athienou mayor Kyriacos Kareklas said the entire Larnaca district is overburdened and under no circumstances would they accept any more.

He added this concerns the health of the residents.

Attending the meeting were Larnaca’s deputy mayor who also represented Livadia municipality, the Athienou mayor, Troullou community leader, Disy MPs Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis and Prodromos Alambritis as well as Elam’s Sotiris Ioannou.

 

